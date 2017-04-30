First Alert Forecast: Another summer-like day as area rivers continue to rise

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Summer-like weather continues today but a cold front approaches late tomorrow with rain. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Hot and humid with a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will be near 90 inland and near 80 at the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with lows near 70.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and storms late in the day. Highs will be in the 80’s

A LOOK AHEAD: Showers and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday as a cold front moves through.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017.


Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
70° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
68° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
76° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
60%
12am
Tue
71° F
precip:
80%
1am
Tue
71° F
precip:
90%
2am
Tue
70° F
precip:
60%
3am
Tue
69° F
precip:
40%
4am
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
