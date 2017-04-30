First Alert Forecast: Another summer-like day as area rivers continue to rise

SUMMARY: Summer-like weather continues today but a cold front approaches late tomorrow with rain. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Hot and humid with a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will be near 90 inland and near 80 at the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with lows near 70.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and storms late in the day. Highs will be in the 80’s

A LOOK AHEAD: Showers and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday as a cold front moves through.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

