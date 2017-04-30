Authorities: Abused infant dies in North Carolina hospital

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-month-old girl who was in critical condition at a North Carolina hospital for more than a month has died.

Multiple media outlets report the girl died Saturday at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

Her parents remain in jail on $150,000 bond, charged with felony child abuse. Her father, 34-year-old Steven Dean, and mother, 34-year-old Morgan Conn, are scheduled to be in court Monday.

It wasn’t known Sunday if they have attorneys.

Investigators said the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was called March 24 to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte to investigate what doctors believed to be a case of child abuse. That’s when the parents were arrested.

Other children in the Cleveland County home have been placed in the custody of the Department of Social Services.