30th annual Farmville Dogwood festival comes to an end

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Farmville wrapped up their 30th annual Dogwood Festival Sunday.

Hundreds of people turned out over the weekend to enjoy food, games, and live music.

Chairman of the festival Dan Taylor said they had a record number of vendors from all over the east coast this year.

He said this festival not only puts Farmville on the map, but it brings in lots of money to the town.

“We are selling concert tickets in Jacksonville and Havelock and Ahoskie so we are having a lot of people to come into this area and regionally,” said Taylor.

Taylor said each year they see around 15-20,000 people in attendance.

After the festival, the committee will come together to discuss how to make next year’s festival even better.

