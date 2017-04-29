Over $100,000 raised during Pitt Co.’s Relay For Life

By Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As Relay For Life events continue across the East, Pitt County celebrated the annual event Friday night until Saturday morning.

51 teams had pre-registered for Relay this year. Before the event began, $108,000 had already been raised.

Last year, Pitt County Relay For Life raised $162,000. The goal for this year was $180,000.

Participants said the event is important for them each year.

“Every little bit helps. The little you do is better than none at all. Whether you’re a single person, a both, or us as a whole, it’s going to contribute in more ways than one,” said Angela Bracco.

To find an event in your area, or to donate, click here.

