Officials: NC prison guard killed with fire extinguisher

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Corrections officials in North Carolina say the prison guard who died after being attacked by an inmate was hit with a fire extinguisher.

The Department of Public Safety said Friday that 29-year-old Sgt. Meggan Lee Callahan was responding to a trash can fire in a dormitory at Bertie Correctional Institution on Wednesday. Officials say Callahan grabbed a fire extinguisher to try to put out the fire before inmate Craig Wissink attacked. DPS says he took the extinguisher and used it in the assault.

Callahan died an hour after the attack despite efforts by paramedics to save her.

Windsor police have charged Wissink in the sergeant’s death.