New Jersey florist charged with bizarre crime

PENQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WNCT) – A New Jersey florist has been charged with what some call a very bizarre crime.

59-year-old Lydna Wingate is charged with theft of movable property, after police said she was caught stealing flowers, plants and keepsakes from a nearby cemetery.

Police had set up a camera after numerous thefts at the cemetery.

“We just wanted it to stop,” said Christopher DuPuyt with Penquannock Township Police. “It’s not the crime of the century by any stretch but it is preying on people who suffered a loss.”

Wingate said she is innocent of the crime. She said numerous items have been stolen from her mother’s grave as well.

People in the area called the crime extremely low.