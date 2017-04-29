Local Law enforcement agencies hold drug collection event

By Published:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County law enforcement agencies held the semi-annual pills can kill drug drop on Saturday.

The Morehead City police, as well as Carteret County Sheriff’s office deputies, were stationed at all Food Lion locations, collecting old or never use prescription drugs.

They collected anything from narcotics, to opioid drugs, and liquid morphine.

In years past, they’ve collected about 234 pounds of medication.

Lieutenant James Gaskill said, the more they collect, the more they save lives.

“We do it to keep the drugs off the street. We do it to keep people houses safe and for people to have an assurance that we are here to do away with the pills so there is not an issue with someone breaking into their house to steal their drugs,” said Gaskill.

There were medicine drop offs in Sneads Ferry, Jacksonville, and surf city as well.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s