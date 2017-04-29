Local Law enforcement agencies hold drug collection event

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County law enforcement agencies held the semi-annual pills can kill drug drop on Saturday.

The Morehead City police, as well as Carteret County Sheriff’s office deputies, were stationed at all Food Lion locations, collecting old or never use prescription drugs.

They collected anything from narcotics, to opioid drugs, and liquid morphine.

In years past, they’ve collected about 234 pounds of medication.

Lieutenant James Gaskill said, the more they collect, the more they save lives.

“We do it to keep the drugs off the street. We do it to keep people houses safe and for people to have an assurance that we are here to do away with the pills so there is not an issue with someone breaking into their house to steal their drugs,” said Gaskill.

There were medicine drop offs in Sneads Ferry, Jacksonville, and surf city as well.