Local environmental activist rally to express concern for possible off shore drilling

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Thousands of people all over America gathered Saturday to show concern for climate change issues impacting our planet.

Two groups in the East came together in Morehead City, with a rally.

Demonstrators at the Crystal Coast say enough is enough.

They are asking our administration to put our ecosystem needs ahead of our economic needs for the sake of our animals and the next generation.”

The Sierra Club-Croatan group and several environmental activists came together Saturday to voice their concerns on climate change issues.

Crystal Coast Water keeper Larry Baldwin said Saturday’s event was about bringing awareness to what is being put into our environment.

“Whether you are a climate denier or a climate believer, at some point you got to start to realize that what we are doing, what we’re doing is exasperating that problem,” said Baldwin.

Many also stood in opposition to a new executive order signed by President Trump on Friday.

It could result in offshore oil and gas drilling.

“That includes right here off the coast of North Carolina and the crystal coast, so it can impact our oceans it can impact our sounds which are right here behind us,” he added.

He said possible seismic blasting associated with drilling can drive sea creatures away.

“The reefs themselves, the animals the fish the other creatures that live on the reefs are like I don’t want to stay here I can’t handle this, so they are moving on,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said he wants people to leave with a sense of education about the world that we live in, and why it is important to be proactive rather that reactive.