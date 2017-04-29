Hundreds show up for Pitt Co. Schools job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds turned out Saturday morning for a job fair for Pitt County Schools. It was the first job fair the district has held in about 10 years.

School officials were looking to fill both certified and classified positions in elementary, middle and high schools, along with bus drivers, exceptional children’s teachers, child nutritional services, and others.

Math, science and exceptional children’s teachers are needed most, said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Ve-Lecia Council.

Council said the turn out shows just how attractive the county is for job seekers.

“Pitt County schools, we’re on the cutting edge, and we provide the best,” she said. “We continue to strive to provide the best for our students, and we need all teachers.”

Hired math, science and exceptional children teachers will receive a $2,500 signing bonus, while all other teachers will receive $650. There are also moving loans and federal grants available to those hired.

To see what positions are open, click here.