First Alert Forecast: Scorching heat this weekend & rivers on the rise

SUMMARY: High pressure anchored near Bermuda will bring a hot, humid, and quiet weekend. River levels in many areas though are still on the rise. Details:

TODAY: Hot and humid with clouds, sun, and the slight chance for a pop-up afternoon storm, especially along the sea breeze front. Highs will be in the low 90’s inland, 70’s to low 80’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon storm, especially along the sea breeze front. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90.

A LOOK AHEAD: The next cold front brings showers and storms late Monday into at least the first half of the day on Tuesday. Sunshine and dry weather return Wednesday, but another dose of heavy rain could be on the way Thursday into Friday.

