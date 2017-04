RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot while playing with a gun.

Local media outlets report the boy and an 11-year-old girl were playing with the gun Friday night at a home near the town of Fuquay-Varina when it fired.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The children are related, but authorities say they aren’t sure how.