Wood Ducks open long homestand with 4-1 loss to Winston-Salem

KINSTON (WNCT) – After two runs in the first inning, the Dash led wire-to-wire in Friday night’s series-opening win over the Woodies 4-1. Eduard Pinto and Josh Altmann both had multi-hit games but the rest of the offense could not solve Dash starter Tanner Banks for the second time this season.

Emerson Martinez took the mound for his first start with the Wood Ducks after a promotion from Hickory but started on the wrong foot. Luis Alexander Basabe led off with a triple to left-center then only one batter later, Zack Collins blasted a two-run home run to center field. Martinez would escape the inning without further damage while striking out the side.

In Banks’ previous start against the Woodies, he worked eight innings with only one unearned run allowed. He picked up where he left off with two strikeouts in the first two innings. The lefty received another run of support in the top of the third on a 2-2 two out single by Aaron Schnurbsuch to score Basabe from third.

Down East got on the board in the bottom half after Altmann led off with a single and stole second base. He scored on Pinto’s second hit of the game and set the score at 3-1. The Wood Ducks would leave a runner on base in four of the last five innings of the contest.

Martinez would settle down leaving a runner stranded in the fourth and retiring the side in order in the fifth. Schnurbusch reached base in the sixth with a bunt single that died on the chalk up the third base line. He would score on an RBI double by Toby Thomas and extend the lead to 4-1.

In the seventh, the Woodies had their best chance to make the game tighter. Michael O’Neill and Chuck Moorman led off the inning with singles, but did not advance after back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout by Banks. Against reliever Yelmison Peralta, the Woodies formed a two-out rally in the eighth but again struck out to void the threat.

Meanwhile the Woodies received shutout innings from Jacob Shortslef and Frank Lopez to cap the Dash offense at four. It was the first time this season the Wood Ducks lost while allowing five or fewer runs in the game.

Game two of the series begins at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night with left-hander Wes Benjamin on the mound for the Wood Ducks. He will be countered by righty Zach Thompson for the Dash. You can listen to every pitch of the 2017 season live on Sports/Talk 960 The Bull or streamed live on the TuneIn Radio app.