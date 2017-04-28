Water continues to cover roads, parking lots in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Contentena Creek continues to rise, leading to high waters in Greene County, and the flooding potential isn’t over yet.

In downtown Snow Hill, the courthouse parking lot if completely covered underwater, and the water is even starting to make its way into the street.

Emergency management reports eight flooded roads throughout the county and a lot more flooded backyards and fields.

Greene County resident Frank Wintsch expresses a common sentiment in the area.

“Can we catch a break is about the size of it,” said Wintsch.

Flood waters brought by heavy rainfall continue to affect roads and buildings in Greene County just months after the county was devastated by Hurricane Matthew.

“Is this going to continue, I mean really, is this going to continue?” said Wintsch.

Wintsch said he still has things that have to be repaired from Matthew, so more flooding is the last thing the county needs.

“Cause you worry about it,” said Teresa Bunn, another Greene County resident. “You’ve worked all your life for what you’ve got, and it can be gone. If you don’t have flood insurance, you’re out of luck. Flood insurance is too expensive, and it goes up every year.”

The biggest concern is dangerous roads.

There are barricades up all over the county, even where high water isn’t visible.

Emergency personnel urge people to stay away from closed roads

In the meantime, while hundreds of people wait for the water to go down, they’ll continue to do the only thing they know how to do — keep on keeping on.

“All I can do is keep my eyes open and pray for the best for the future,” said Wintsch.