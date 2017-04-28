Tulsa’s Watson fires no-hitter in 12-0 win over East Carolina



GREENVILLE, N.C. – Tulsa’s Emily Watson tossed a five-inning no hitter as the American Athletic Conference first-place Hurricane downed East Carolina 12-0 in the series opener Friday evening at the ECU Softball Stadium.

Team Records: East Carolina – 25-27, 5-11 AAC \\\ Tulsa – 34-13, 12-1 AAC

The Rundown

Haley Meinen went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a walk for Tulsa while Maddie Withee and Rylie Spell notched three RBI apiece. A quartet of Hurricane batters tallied multiple hits in the contest as Tulsa out-hit ECU 11-0. Senior outfielders Ali Ramirez and Ciara Ervin collected a walk each as the Pirates’ only two base runners of the contest.

Watson (24-3) recorded seven strikeouts against two walks, completing the no hitter in just 77 pitches. She lowered her season earned run average to 1.02 in the process. Senior RHP Lydia Ritchie (16-13) was tagged with the loss after surrendering four runs on four hits with four walks and one strikeout in two innings of work. Sophomore RHP Mary Williams threw the final three frames, giving up eight runs on seven hits with three walks and no strikeouts.



How They Scored

Tori Stafford and Meinen drew consecutive walks to lead off the second inning. After a sac bunt, Shannon Hughes roped a triple to the wall in left field to score both runners and put the Hurricane ahead 2-0. Shelby Escotado and Maggie Withee also hit RBI singles to leave Tulsa with a 4-0 lead moving to the home half of the inning.

A leadoff walk and infield single had the Hurricane in prime position to add to its lead in the third. Spell then connected on the first pitch she saw for a three-run home run to center field that pushed the Tulsa lead to 7-0. The Hurricane capped off the scoring with five runs on five hits and an ECU error in the fifth inning.

Statistics of the Game

Tulsa put four of its five leadoff hitters on base and was 8-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 2 p.m.