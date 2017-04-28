GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Greenville, the Tar River continues to rise.

Officials say they don’t anticipate rising waters to cause widespread flooding but residents are preparing for the worst.

The Town Common is already seeing some flooding.

The brand new fishing pier is already fully submerged and the water has risen since earlier in the week.

The water is currently not a threatening level but it is always a good thing to be prepared because you never know what can happen.

Pitt County Emergency Management said having an emergency kit with essentials such as fresh water and medical supplies can go a long way.

9 On Your Side spoke with Pitt County officials and they said having a plan in place can prove to be beneficial in any case.

“We are encouraging everyone to continue to watch their local news to stay attune to the weather,” says Allen Everette, the Pitt County Emergency Management Director.

“The information will be shared and we will continue to monitor the event we want people to have a plan so if they need to evacuate where are they going to go how are they going to get there and not wait till the last moment.”

