Richlands High students advance to Odyssey of the Mind World Finals

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Richlands High School has advanced to the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.

Teams from across Onslow County Schools competed at the regional Odyssey of the Mind event held in February, and a number of teams advanced to the state tournament that was held April 1 at N.C AT&T University.

From that group, two teams from Richlands High School advanced to the World Finals.

Their coach is Justine Smith.

The team will be working to do some fundraising and to continue practicing as they prepare for the event that will be held at Michigan State University May 24-27.

More than 825 teams from around the world will compete.

Odyssey of the Mind emphasizes creativity and teamwork and has now grown to be the largest international creative problem-solving competition worldwide.