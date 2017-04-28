Police seek help finding missing Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police are asking for help finding a missing Jacksonville man.

David Micahel McKoy, 61, was reported missing from his home in Jacksonville and was last seen in the vicinity of Penny Lane and McDaniel Drive Thursday around 8 p.m.

Mckoy often wears multiple lanyards around his neck.

Police said he uses a walker and may be carrying a large military-style backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Detective Anthony Ramirez at 910-938-6440 or aramirez@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273