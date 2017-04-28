Planned Jacksonville power outage to affect some traffic signals

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Customers of Jones-Onslow EMC Customers west of Marine Blvd (US17) should expect a planned power outage.

It’s happening Sunday, April 30 from 5-8 a.m.

Drivers in the outage area should use caution as about 24 traffic signals will be affected during the time frame. The city will help provide generator power to the major intersections and traffic control signs for the smaller intersections. Officers will be in place to assist with traffic control as they’re needed.

Remember, state law requires motorists who approach an intersection with a non-functioning traffic signal to come to a complete stop and treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. You should be vigilant if you find yourself driving in the affected area during the outage.