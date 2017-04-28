North Carolina authorities identify dead women

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities have identified two women whose bodies were found earlier this month.

Local media outlets reported that Lumberton police said Thursday that prior medical records led to the identification of the women whose bodies were found near Interstate 95 on April 18.

The victims were 32-year-old Christina Bennett of Lumberton and 36-year-old Rhonda Jones, also of Lumberton.

Bennett’s body was found just east of I-95 in a home. Jones’ body was found in a trash bin about 400 yards away.

Police don’t know how the women died.

No arrests have been reported.