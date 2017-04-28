Morehead City police officer saves woman from fire

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City police officer pulled a woman from a burning building early Thursday morning, according to Morehead City Fire and EMS Department.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the 5000 block of Chalk Street.

First responders learned the woman was still inside the home while on the way, and by the time fire crews arrived the police officer had saved the woman from the fire.

It took firefighters from Morehead City, Atlantic Beach and Newport nearly an hour to extinguish the fire.

Morehead City paramedics treated and transported the woman to Carteret Health Care for injuries.

One firefighter received minor injuries from the incident.

Fire and EMS units cleared the scene at 5:33 a.m.