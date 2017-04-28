Morehead City police officer saves woman from fire

WNCT Staff Published:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City police officer pulled a woman from a burning building early Thursday morning, according to Morehead City Fire and EMS Department.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the 5000 block of Chalk Street.

First responders learned the woman was still inside the home while on the way, and by the time fire crews arrived the police officer had saved the woman from the fire.

It took firefighters from Morehead City, Atlantic Beach and Newport nearly an hour to extinguish the fire.

Morehead City paramedics treated and transported the woman to Carteret Health Care for injuries.

One firefighter received minor injuries from the incident.

Fire and EMS units cleared the scene at 5:33 a.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s