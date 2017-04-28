Investigators: Aurora man charged after discovery of 79 bags of heroin

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An Aurora man is facing drug charges after investigators allegedly found 79 bags of heroin at his home.

They also said they found packaging material used to package the drug along with over $8,000 in U.S. currency on Thursday.

Bobby Moore was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His arrest follows investigators buying heroin from him, surveillance of his home, and witnessing him selling the drug from the residence.

Moore was placed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond. He’s currently on probation for drug charges and out on a $100,000 secured bond for Possession with Intent to Sell, Manufacture and Deliver Heroin.

