High waters impact farming in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Many farmers across the East are battling the loss of crops for the second time in less than a year.

With hundreds of tobacco crops drowning in Greene County, tobacco farmer Rory Wood said this second wave of crop loss hurts his way of living.

“You know good years and bad years,” said Wood. “If you don’t make enough money anywhere else you can kind of depend on tobacco to bring in what you need.”

Wood said that may not be the case this year.

He lost his tobacco crop in October and now this crop has the same fate.

“We had 20 acres set about three weeks ago back behind us, and it’s all under water,” said Wood.

One field is a total loss, which is a huge economic blow.

“This is the first farm we set on the 10th of April, and it’s probably close to a thousand dollars an acre,” said Wood.

Pitt County agricultural extension agent Andy Burlingham said any attempts to reset or replant crops will be costly as well.

“The process have been paid for such as corn and tobacco and soybeans are fairly low this year,” said Burlingham. “Any time a farm has to do something additional, additional fertilizer tobacco replant that’s going to lower his chances of being profitable.”

Wood said although it is a tough spot, it is a lesson he can pass down to his children.

“There are certain things that we can control and there are things that we can’t and this is something that we cannot control, so we are just going to make the best of it and go forward,” said Wood.

Wood said although he never thought he would see this magnitude of flooding again in his lifetime, he has a positive outlook and believes they will make it through.

Wood is a fifth-generation farmer at Ra Wood Farms

Tobacco is their main crop but they also farm cotton, grain, wheat and soybeans.