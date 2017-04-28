Greenville celebrates Arbor Day; students plant tree at River Park North

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville community came together today to celebrate Arbor Day.

Greenville has been a Tree City USA community for 28 years, which means every year they celebrate the holiday.

The local tree advocacy group wanted to get children involved this year.

Pitt County students presented their winning essays to the group followed by helping plant a new buckeye tree at River Park North.

Public Works Buildings and Grounds superintendent Kevin Heifferon said sometimes the importance of trees is forgotten.

“It’s very, very important to celebrate such a gift that trees and all the benefits trees provide to our community and to our world,” said Heifferson.

The Arbor Day holiday began in Nebraska 145 years ago when natives there decided to plant trees in the largely treeless prairie region.

