SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A former town clerk in Greene County is facing multiple embezzlement charges.

Sharon Hoelz went before a judge Friday for the first time on those charges.

The State Bureau of Investigation said Hoelz was employed as the town clerk of Walstonburg for about a year.

There is no word yet on how much money Hoelz is accused of taking.

She is currently out of jail on bond.