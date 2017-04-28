First Alert Forecast: Hot weather for Friday; still watching local rivers

SUMMARY: A summer-like pattern will return for the end of the work week. We also continue to watch rising river levels. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with passing showers and thunderstorms early this morning but drying by mid-morning. Temperatures are warm, in the lower 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to around 90 inland and lower to mid 80s along the coast.

TONIGHT: A quiet but warm night tonight with lows in the upper 60s inland and lower 70s along the coast with a mix of stars and clouds.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be mostly sunny over the weekend with temperatures on either side of 90.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 30% 73 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 30% 76 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 10% 87 ° F precip: 10% 86 ° F precip: 10% 85 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 90 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 0% 90 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast