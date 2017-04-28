First Alert Forecast: Hot weather for Friday; still watching local rivers

SUMMARY: A summer-like pattern will return for the end of the work week. We also continue to watch rising river levels. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with passing showers and thunderstorms early this morning but drying by mid-morning. Temperatures are warm, in the lower 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to around 90 inland and lower to mid 80s along the coast.

TONIGHT: A quiet but warm night tonight with lows in the upper 60s inland and lower 70s along the coast with a mix of stars and clouds.

THIS WEEKEND:  Skies will be mostly sunny over the weekend with temperatures on either side of 90.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
71° F
precip:
20%
7am
Fri
71° F
precip:
30%
8am
Fri
73° F
precip:
40%
9am
Fri
74° F
precip:
30%
10am
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
11am
Fri
79° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
73° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
72° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
72° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
71° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
71° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
72° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
73° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sat
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
90° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
91° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
90° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
87° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
73° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
