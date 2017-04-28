Deputies: Arrest made in Lenoir Co. after man dares another to shoot him

HUGO, N.C. (WNCT) — An arrest has been made after one man dared another to shoot him in Lenoir County and he did, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Wayne Jones of Lenoir County in a shooting that occurred on April 26.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting victim and Jones got into an argument when the victim told Jones, you always threaten to shoot. Do it.

Jones then shot him in the leg and stomach, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man who was shot is expected to be OK.

Jones was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Jones was confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.