Community Food Hub cuts ribbon in Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County residents celebrated the opening of a facility that will make nutrition more affordable for families.

The Community Food Hub cut its ribbon in Bethel Friday.

The facility is the nation’s first full-service food hub, meaning it will grow, process and distribute food all throughout the East.

According to the USDA, the facility is estimated to provide food for 50,000 families a week.

The project was built with part of a $1.5 million grant.

“Medication is not the answer to help,” said Maxine White, director of the Coalition for Healthier Eating. “Food is the answer. And the way to get it is to buy it locally. ”

The facility will provide employment for 40 people across 32 eastern North Carolina counties.