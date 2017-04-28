Community Food Hub cuts ribbon in Bethel

By Published: Updated:

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County residents celebrated the opening of a facility that will make nutrition more affordable for families.

The Community Food Hub cut its ribbon in Bethel Friday.

The facility is the nation’s first full-service food hub, meaning it will grow, process and distribute food all throughout the East.

According to the USDA, the facility is estimated to provide food for 50,000 families a week.

The project was built with part of a $1.5 million grant.

“Medication is not the answer to help,” said Maxine White, director of the Coalition for Healthier Eating. “Food is the answer. And the way to get it is to buy it locally. ”

The facility will provide employment for 40 people across 32 eastern North Carolina counties.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s