PHILADELPHIA (WNCT) – The NCAA’s all-time receptions leader will soon call Buffalo home.

The Buffalo Bills selected Jones in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draftt with the 37th overall pick.

Jones set the single-season FBS record with 158 catches in 12 games last year, and then he performed much better than expected at the Combine.

He broke the all-time NCAA record held by another Pirate, Justin Hardy, during the 2016 season.