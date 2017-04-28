2 Onslow Co. high school buddy clubs meet for basketball to kick off Special Olympics

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Onlsow County high school buddy clubs came together for a fun basketball match as a kick off to the Special Olympics Onslow County annual Spring Games.

They’re taking place May 5th at Northside High School.

Dixon High School’s Buddy Club and Southwest High School’s Buddy Club are made up of students with disabilities and student-athletes who want to send a positive message that one can participate in sports no matter their limitations. It also fosters relationships, provides mentoring. The students train together, celebrate each other’s accomplishments, and wonderful new friendships are formed. The school system said that each year more and more students join the clubs as they learn they’re more alike than different.

Dixon High School’s entire student body, band, and cheerleaders filled the stands in support. Parents of students also joined in the fun.

The school system said that all the EC athletes were given an opportunity to make baskets to build their confidence, including if they had to be lifted to the basket.