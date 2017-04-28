2 Onslow Co. high school buddy clubs meet for basketball to kick off Special Olympics

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Onlsow County high school buddy clubs came together for a fun basketball match as a kick off to the Special Olympics Onslow County annual Spring Games.

They’re taking place May 5th at Northside High School.

Dixon High School’s Buddy Club and Southwest High School’s Buddy Club are made up of students with disabilities and student-athletes who want to send a positive message that one can participate in sports no matter their limitations. It also fosters relationships, provides mentoring. The students train together, celebrate each other’s accomplishments, and wonderful new friendships are formed.  The school system said that each year more and more students join the clubs as they learn they’re more alike than different.

Dixon High School’s entire student body, band, and cheerleaders filled the stands in support.  Parents of students also joined in the fun.

The school system said that all the EC athletes were given an opportunity to make baskets to build their confidence, including if they had to be lifted to the basket.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s