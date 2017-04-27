Windsor braces for rising waters after past floods

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Heavy rains earlier in the week has residents of Bertie County watching the rivers and streams as they continue to rise.

It is the third time the town of Windsor could see water overtake its streets in the last year.

“It’s scary,” said Cyde Pugh, who lives in Windsor.

He is working to revitalize Roy’s Service Center, which sits right next to the Cashie River.

“That’s just a chance you have to take in life, you know,” said Pugh. “It’s just a chance you have to take.”

He said bringing the auto center back to life helps bring the town back to life.

“The things that have been happening in Bertie County lately — Bertie and Windsor — it’s a good place,” said Pugh. “You need that you can’t have all the negative, and this will be a positive thing for the community.

Bertie Ambulance Services general manager Carol Atkins agrees that although they may not know how high the water will come, she sees new business as a positive change.

“The more consistency, the more constancy that we can provide for the community, the better off we are going to be,” said Atkins. “So often it is easy to give up and walk away from it rather than trying to rebuild and now they are trying to rebuild.”

Atkins said they will continue to monitor the water levels, but she hopes the town continues to stick together just as they have before.