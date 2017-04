WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — U.S. 264 W has been closed again due to flooding.

Traffic is once again being detoured through Wilson, the Wilson Police Department said.

I-795 North/US-264 West is closed between Exit 43 (US-301) and Exit 40 (NC-42) due to flooding.

Detour route:

Take Exit 43 (US-301). Turn right onto US-301 North. Continue for one mile and Turn Left onto Forest Hills Road SW. Continue for two miles and Turn Left on to NC-42 West. Continue on NC-42 West for 3 miles to reaccess I-795/US-264