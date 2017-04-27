SUV rolls over on N.C. 11 in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden Fire and Rescue responded to a SUV that rolled over in front of Ayden Diesel on Hwy 11. around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officers at the scene said the single vehicle, single person crash pinned the driver inside. First responders had to use the jaws of life to free the driver. The driver reportedly had minor injuries and was transported to be checked. out.

Authorities told a 9 On Your Side photographer at the scene it took about 30 minutes from the time the call came in to respond and free the driver.

Hwy 11 north of Ayden is expected to be closed until 2 p.m. while the scene is cleared. Traffic is being rerouted.

