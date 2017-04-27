SUV rolls over on N.C. 11 in Ayden

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden Fire and Rescue responded to a SUV that rolled over in front of Ayden Diesel on Hwy 11.  around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officers at the scene said the single vehicle, single person crash pinned the driver inside. First responders had to use the jaws of life to free the driver. The driver reportedly had minor injuries and was transported to be checked. out.

Authorities told a 9 On Your Side photographer at the scene it took about 30 minutes from the time the call came in to respond and free the driver.

Hwy 11 north of Ayden is expected to be closed until 2 p.m. while the scene is cleared. Traffic is being rerouted.

Stay with 9 On Your Side for more details as they become available.

Ayden Ax

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s