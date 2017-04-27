Tar River flooding worries longtime Greenville resident

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tar River is still on the rise.

While it may not be a very destructive or damaging event, for some people even the word “flood” is something they don’t want to hear after Hurricane Matthew.

For decades, 83-year-old Ruby Barnes has lived in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. She remembers when roads and highways were washed away during Hurricane Matthew.

“It was awful,” Barnes said.

But even that wasn’t as bad as Hurricane Floyd.

“It destroyed everything I had,” said Barnes.

And now to even hear the word flood again:

“I’m really upset,” said Barnes. “I’m frightened.”

Many people who experienced damage from Matthew and Floyd live in flood-prone areas

While they know it’s only a matter of time until the next one, leaving is easier said than done.

“ I have no money to move nowhere else,” said Barnes.

So in the meantime, Barnes will hope for the best and stay right where she is; the place she has been for almost 50 years.

Ruby was fortunate enough to not lose anything during Matthew. She did stay in a shelter for more than two weeks though until the water receded.

