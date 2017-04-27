Planned power outage to affect Jacksonville stoplights Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There will be a planned power outage affecting the eastern side of Jacksonville all the way to Swansboro Sunday April 30 at about 5 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

The outage will also affect about 24 traffic signals in the city, plus all of the signals east of there.

Plans are in place for city staff to provide generator power to the major intersections and traffic control signs for the smaller intersections.

In addition, officers are being called in to provide control signs for the smaller intersections.

Officers are also being called in to provide additional presence in the outage area and to assist with traffic control as needed.

Jones-Onslow EMC has a three-hour window to complete the work, but it is anticipated that it will not take the entire three hours.

Jakcsonville police want to remind motorists state law requires those who approach an intersection with a non-functioning traffic signal to come to a complete stop and treat the intersection as a 4-way stop.