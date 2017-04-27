Pitt County deputies shoot gun-wielding person in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office shot a person who was threatening someone else with a gun Wednesday night, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Two deputies responded to the 500 block of Jonathan Place where the Sheriff’s Office says they were confronted by a subject with a gun.

After he was shot, the person was transported to Vidant Medical Center.

The two deputies on the scene were not injured.

Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks requested the State Bureau of Investigation conduct the investigation.