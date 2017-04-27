Physician who was dragged off flight settles with United

Oscar Munoz
FILE - In this Thursday, June 2, 2016 file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz delivers remarks in New York. United Airlines said Friday, April 21, 2017, that its CEO Munoz won't add the title of chairman in 2018 as planned, as fallout continues from the violent removal of a passenger from a plane this month. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A Kentucky doctor who was dragged off a United flight after he refused to give up his seat to crew members has reached a settlement with the airline for undisclosed amount.

David Dao’s legal team announced the settlement Thursday in a brief statement. The agreement includes a provision that the amount will remain confidential.

Cellphone video of the April 9 confrontation aboard a jetliner at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport sparked widespread public outrage over the treatment of Dao.

The footage showed airport police officers pulling the 69-year-old father of five from his seat and dragging him down the aisle. His lawyer says he lost teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

