North Carolina school system cancels classes for flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school system has canceled classes for a second straight day over concerns about flooding.

Officials with Edgecombe County Schools said there would be no classes for students and teachers on Thursday as the county deals with roads blocked by flood waters and waits for the Tar River to crest.

The county said on its Facebook page on Wednesday that several roads are impassable and that residents on one road outside the town of Pinetops have been evacuated. The county reported nine state roads are closed in the county, most near Pinetops and Rocky Mount.

According to the county, the Tar River continues to rise although it hasn’t reached its peak. The National Weather Service says the river is expected to crest Friday at 31.7 feet.