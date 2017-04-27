Mudcats take early game from Woodies, 9-7

ZEBULON, NC – The Wood Ducks and Mudcats competed in another tight contest with five lead changes but Carolina avoided the sweep with a 9-7 win. Jairo Beras hit his third home run of the year and Jeffrey Springs only allowed two runs in his best start to date for the Woodies.

Carolina jumped on the board against Springs in the second inning. The lefty managed to leave two men in scoring position in the first, but a sacrifice fly to left from Wendell Rijo scored the first run for the Mudcats. Beras was quick to respond in the top of the third, turning on a towering fly ball down the left field line for his first home run since the second game of the season. The game was tied 1-1 until the sixth.

Springs settled down after the first two innings, striking out the side in the third en route to collecting seven over his 5.1 innings pitched. He was in-line for the win after Chuck Moorman lined a single to center in the sixth to plate Carlos Garay with two outs, but the bullpen had struggles in the bottom half.

He retired the first two batters of the inning and had Lucas Erceg behind in the count with two strikes before he dribbled an infield single to the hole between third and short. With five consecutive righties next, manager Howard Johnson opted for the righty Steven Bruce. The Texan did no record an out in the five batters he faced and three runs scored. Carolina took a 4-2 lead to the seventh.

The Wood Ducks began a stretch in which they scored in each of the last four innings of the game, starting with an RBI groundout from Josh Altmann to score Ledarious Clark (who doubled). They would reclaim the lead in the eighth on RBI singles from Garay and Moorman again to work ahead 5-4.

Adam Choplick ended the sixth with a strikeout and worked a scoreless seventh, but the first two batters of the eighth reached base and he was pulled for Tyler Davis. Before he threw a pitch, a pickoff attempt to second sailed to center and put runners on second and third with no outs. The rest of the inning would not fare much better with five runs scoring on four hits – three of them doubles.

In the ninth, the Woodies made things interesting with an unsuspecting two-out rally. Down 9-5, three straight hits from the top of the order (with defensive indifferences on the bases) brought the go-ahead run to the plate in Michael O’Neill. The miracle was not meant to be as he popped out in foul territory to end the game.

On Friday the Wood Ducks return home for a 10-game homestand at Grainger Stadium – the longest of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. against the Winston-Salem Dash.