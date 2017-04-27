First Alert Forecast: Summer-like temperatures; keeping an eye on river levels

SUMMARY: A summer-like pattern will return for the end of the work week. We also continue to watch rising river levels. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear and sunny this morning with warm temperatures. Winds are light for the most part with a breeze from time to time, out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with breezes out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: As a cold front approaches, scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two takes us through the overnight. Temperatures are warm and breezy, around 70 with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY:  Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the morning, and highs near 90.

