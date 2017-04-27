First Alert Forecast: Summer-like temperatures; keeping an eye on river levels

SUMMARY: A summer-like pattern will return for the end of the work week. We also continue to watch rising river levels. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear and sunny this morning with warm temperatures. Winds are light for the most part with a breeze from time to time, out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with breezes out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: As a cold front approaches, scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two takes us through the overnight. Temperatures are warm and breezy, around 70 with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the morning, and highs near 90.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 64 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 30% 71 ° F precip: 30% 72 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 30% 77 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 10% 88 ° F precip: 10% 89 ° F precip: 10% 87 ° F precip: 10% 85 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast