Eight taken to hospital after truck runs stop sign in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight people have been transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a black Ford truck ran a stop sign in Farmville and collided with a gold van.

The wreck happened at U.S. 13 South and Moye-Turnage Road just before 12 p.m.

All eight transported to Vidant were special needs adults who were riding in the van.

The driver of the black Ford has been charged with a stop sign violation, and he was not injured.

Highway Patrol, Farmville Fire and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded.

U.S. 13 is closed from Moye-Turnage Road to 264 Alt.

Accident on U.S. 13

 

