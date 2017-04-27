Driving in flood waters; tips to avoid getting in over your head

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – According to the National Weather Service more than half of the deaths from flooding each year occur in vehicles.

They say it takes just twelve inches of flowing water to carry off a small car and less than two feet for larger vehicles.

The PSA “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” has taken renewed focus this week.

Greenville Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Brock Davenport said, “We don’t put barricades up for no reason, there’s obviously a hazard when we put the barricade up.”

Davenport said there could be many reasons for closing a road.

He said, “It could be water related but it could be the water is washed away underneath the water that you can’t see.”

He said people often choose convenience over safety.

“I would rather you get there and arrive a little later and arrive safely than use having to come out and affect our rescue and someone to get hurt or killed,” said Davenport.

Davenport recognizes uncontrollable situations like flash flooding can happen.

“If you’re in water but the water is not inside the car or coming up in the car overtop, where you can stay safely in the car, then we recommend that you stay put and call 9-1-1 on your cell phone,” said Davenport.

He said be aware of your location and provide as much information as possible.

Davenport said, “If the water is over top your vehicle you need to do the best you can to get out of your vehicle as quickly as possible and head to a safe location.”

The National Safety Council states in the event your car is taken by water role down your windows immediately.

Your car functions should retain power for at least a minute.

They say to exit out of the windows and swim with the current if pushed to deep waters.

Davenport said the first step is avoiding water at all cost if you can help it.

Another helpful tip is to plan a route before you hit the road if you know of a flooding risk.

Click here if you would like the DOT map that shows road closures.

For more possibly life saving tips you can visit the National Weather Service or the National Safety Council.