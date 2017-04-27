Deputies: Two men firing assault rifle from car arrested in Jacksonville

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men who deputies said were shooting an assault rifle from a car window in the Maple Hill area of Onslow County were arrested Tuesday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives were conducting an investigation in the area when they saw the men riding along the road and shooting. Deputies stopped the car and searched the vehicle.

They found a Draco assault rifle, marijuana, pills and cash in the vehicle. Colby Fonville, 31, and Cardell Clinton Jr., 25, both of Jacksonville, were arrested.

Fonville was charged with possession of firearm by felon as well as numerous drug charges. Clinton was charged with possession of firearm by felon.

They were both being held at the Onslow County Detention Center. Clinton was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail and Fonville was being held in lieu of $65,000 bail.

The arrests were in no way related to the shooting on Cedar Creek Drive Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

