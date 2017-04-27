Camp Lejeune Marines show off new 3-D printing at open house

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) -An open house aboard Camp Lejeune gave folks an inside look into the 2nd Maintenance Battalion and the work they do for the Marine Corps.

The battalion’s responsible for proving industrial support for the Marine Expeditionary Forces.

“We provide intermediate level maintenance to the MAG-TAF, the Marine Air-Ground Task Force,” said Lt. Col. Erik Smith, Commanding Officer of the 2nd Maintenance Battalion. “We provide maintenance to several commodity areas like engineering, motor transportation, and also ordinance disposal.”

Thursday, about 1400 Marines and their families were aboard the base to catch a firsthand glimpse of their loved ones’ work.

Cheyanne Ball was excited to see her husband, LCpl. Dustin Ball, in his element.

“It’s really interesting,” Ball said. “I sit in the parking lot when I pick him up from work and I’m always curious about what goes on in here.’

The battalion showcased things like a Humvee lift with a 25-ton capacity used to lift vehicles needing repair. It also had static displays featuring infantry weapons like the M240B and transport vehicles. Those brave enough could board a zodiac boat in a man-made, flooded basin.

The battalion also works on the Talon, an all-terrain robot.

“It is used for detonating explosives at a distance,”Cpl. Joseph Watkins said. “They use them to place a block of C-4 or other explosives onto the actual IEDs to help explode them from a distance so that people are safe.”

The battalion’s work saves the Corps valuable dollars by repairing the $175,000 piece of equipment for cents on the dollar.

The 2nd Maintenance Battalion also repairs the M1A1 tank engine and uses 3D printing to create new parts for equipment used by the warfighters.