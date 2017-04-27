As flood potential rises, local officials create long term prevention plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local leaders are taking steps to expand their flood prevention plans.

Greenville Public Works director Kevin Mulligan said, “You in the past five years we have seen a lot less flooding in some of the areas that traditionally has flooding, but we have a long way to go.”

Mulligan says the city has a plan.

“A couple hundred million dollars of capital improvements needed. Obviously that’s not tomorrow that’s over a 25 year cycle,” said Mulligan, “Our existing infrastructure that’s another 150 million that we need to replace.”

Mulligan said most of the changes won’t be visible.

“We plan to put larger pipes underneath the roadways,” said Mulligan. “We’re looking at whereas before when a lot of things were built we had a two year storm so that’s a pretty small storm to capture. Now we have either a ten year or 25 year maximum volume requirements.”

The first of the projects is the creation of the Town Creek Culvert.

Mulligan said it will consist of, “Twin 84 inch pipes, so you and I could walk through these pipes, 25 feet in the ground and it’s going to come up Reade Circle.”

Doctor Scott Lecce is a professor at ECU in the department of geography, planning and environment.

Dr. Lecce said, “It’s really expensive to try to do things like build dams to retain water for flood control, or build walls and levies along the sides of rivers. Really the most cost affecting thing is to get out of the flood plain.”

He said not all flooding is the same.

“We have essentially two different flood problems here in Greenville,” said Lecce. “We have the Tar River which we can’t do much to control except stay out of its way, and we have Greenville Run and other small streams that we are greatly affecting with the expansion of urban areas.”

Mulligan said fixing the city’s infrastructure is vital as the existing drainage was not built for the size storms we’ve seen in recent years.

Lecce said it is important to remember a 100 year flood is a percentage not a timeline.

It is possible to have multiple storms of Hurricane Matthew’s size in the same year.