9 On Your Side Pet Visit – Hermione and Ron

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In this week’s 9 On Your Side Pet Visit we welcome Hermione and Ron. They are from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina and looking for their forever home.

If you’d like to adopt Hermione and Ron or any of the other animals at HSEC, click here to visit them online or click here to visit and like their Facebook page.

The general adoption center hours are Friday through Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00pm at 3520 Tupper Drive in Greenville.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s mission is to serve as a safe haven for homeless and neglected pets until they find their forever home and to serve as a resource to the community. By educating the public about issues pertaining to animals, we feel that we can work towards the elimination of over breeding of dogs and cats and teach owners to be responsible pet owners. At the same time, we hope to facilitate adoption of pets to good homes so that we can allow more unwanted animals to find a temporary home with us.

In 2016, the Humane Society saved the lives of 742 animals as they were adopted into loving families.