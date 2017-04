Woodies take down Mudcats again, 6-4

ZEBULON (WNCT) – Down East scored a pair of 8th inning runs and beat Carolina for the second straight game, 6-4.

The Woodies improved to 10-10 on the season with the victory.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Down East

(10-10) 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 6 13 1 Carolina

(8-10) 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 4 8 0 W: Richman (1-0, 4.61) ; L: Cross (0-1, 17.05) HR: DE : Altmann (3) .