Sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution dies after assault by inmate

Craig Wissink (image courtesy North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – A sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution has died following an assault by an inmate at approximately 5:30 Wednesday evening. Sergeant Megan Lee Callahan, 29, died at approximately 6:20 p.m. despite life saving measures conducted by Bertie CI medical staff and local first responders.

Inmate Craig Wissink is being investigated in connection with the sergeant’s death.

“I am deeply saddened and send my heartfelt sympathies to Sergeant Callahan’s family,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “We will do all we can to support her family as well as the correctional family. The department will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation as well as conduct its own internal investigation.”

The department requested that the State Bureau Investigation conduct a full investigation into the sergeant’s death.

Callahan, of Edenton, has been with the department since January 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

Wissink has been in prison since April 2004. He is serving a life sentence for a first degree murder conviction in Cumberland County.

