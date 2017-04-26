Possible evacuations could impact final exams at ECU for some students

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the Tar River continues to rise in Greenville, some ECU students may be forced to evacuate for the second time in the same school year.

Those living near the river were forced from their homes for more than a week in October following Hurricane Matthew.

The timing of the possible evacuations couldn’t be worse as final exams have now started on campus. Some students are concerned about the possibility.

“I think it would definitely add to the stress of the finals itself just worrying about where your stuff is going to go and if it’s going to get ruined, and where you’re going to go,” said Lena Traynham, who was evacuated following Matthew as well.

Michael Swift was preparing to move into his house near the river right after Matthew hit. Flooding forced him to wait a few days.

He said he never expected to be impacted by another potential flood so soon.

“I’m pretty worried because it’s finals,” he said. “It’s a big part of your grade and it can affect your whole grade.”

ECU officials said if students are evacuated, accommodations for final exams would be handled on an individual basis.

Greenville officials believe any evacuations north of the river should be minor.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s