Possible evacuations could impact final exams at ECU for some students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the Tar River continues to rise in Greenville, some ECU students may be forced to evacuate for the second time in the same school year.

Those living near the river were forced from their homes for more than a week in October following Hurricane Matthew.

The timing of the possible evacuations couldn’t be worse as final exams have now started on campus. Some students are concerned about the possibility.

“I think it would definitely add to the stress of the finals itself just worrying about where your stuff is going to go and if it’s going to get ruined, and where you’re going to go,” said Lena Traynham, who was evacuated following Matthew as well.

Michael Swift was preparing to move into his house near the river right after Matthew hit. Flooding forced him to wait a few days.

He said he never expected to be impacted by another potential flood so soon.

“I’m pretty worried because it’s finals,” he said. “It’s a big part of your grade and it can affect your whole grade.”

ECU officials said if students are evacuated, accommodations for final exams would be handled on an individual basis.

Greenville officials believe any evacuations north of the river should be minor.