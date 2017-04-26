Police: Woman accused of spraying teacher with lighter fluid

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina woman has been arrested and accused by police of spraying a teacher with lighter fluid and threatening to burn her.

Durham police told local media organizations that 30-year-old Shequella Sheala Leonard went to her child’s school for a meeting Monday with the teacher. Police said the woman became irate over accusations about her son’s behavior and that the principal asked her to leave.

Police say Leonard then took a container of lighter fluid from her purse and squirted it on the teacher, splashing it in the teacher’s eyes. Medics subsequently arrived to treat the teacher.

Leonard faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

She appeared in court Wednesday, and is jailed on a $500,000 bond. Her attorney requested a lower bond.

