Farmville, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide after responding to a call of someone being shot. The incident happened at 2522 Augustus Street in Farmville.

When authorities arrived they found the victim, 37 year old Simon Montreal Burroughs in the home dead from a gunshot wound to the leg. No other information is being released at this.

